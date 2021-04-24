Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $52.27 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

