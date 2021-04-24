Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

