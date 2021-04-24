Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $206,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 41,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $267.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

