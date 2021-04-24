O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.35.

ORLY stock opened at $532.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $539.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

