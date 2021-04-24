Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,297 shares.The stock last traded at $54.37 and had previously closed at $55.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

