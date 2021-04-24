Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 230,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 230,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $3,295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,535,176 shares in the company, valued at $595,199,072.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 1,684,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,643. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 580,008 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

