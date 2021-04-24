Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.28. Oyster Point Pharma shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

