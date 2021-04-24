Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $65.50. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

