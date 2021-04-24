Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.33 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.