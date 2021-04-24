PAID Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $183.72 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00271946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00645564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.92 or 0.99852889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.14 or 0.01023355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

