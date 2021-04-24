Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $466,960.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.