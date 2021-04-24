Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $466,960.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Palomar stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
