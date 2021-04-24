Pamp Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $34.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,521.30 and approximately $34.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00642805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.60 or 0.07722204 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

