Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,239 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 124,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

