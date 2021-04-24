Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

NYSE LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

