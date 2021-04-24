Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $207,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

