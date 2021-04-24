Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 140 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

