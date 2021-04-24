Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $7.62 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

