Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $32.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the lowest is $16.60 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 341,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

