Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.11 and traded as high as C$22.27. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.13, with a volume of 358,056 shares.

PXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,000. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 over the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

