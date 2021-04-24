Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Shares of PRK stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $127.47. 51,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03. Park National has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

