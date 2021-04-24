ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $368.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,685.59 or 1.00004563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00123433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

