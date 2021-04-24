Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.05. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

