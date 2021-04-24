Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $6,901,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

