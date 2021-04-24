Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

