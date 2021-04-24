Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

