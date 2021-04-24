Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

