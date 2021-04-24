PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.03. 6,299,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

