PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $5.68. 357,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,023. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.70.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

