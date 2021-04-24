Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $691.52

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.52 ($9.03) and traded as high as GBX 799.60 ($10.45). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 794 ($10.37), with a volume of 900,624 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 692.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.