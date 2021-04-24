Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $1,610,700.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

