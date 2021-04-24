PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.