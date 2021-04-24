Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton Sells 5,790 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.