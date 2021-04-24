Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

PEBO stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

