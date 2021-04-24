pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $716,860.23

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 62.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 77.4% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $716,860.23 and $1.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

