PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Increased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

