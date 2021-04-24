PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

