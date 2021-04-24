PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.