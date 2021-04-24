Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

