Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
