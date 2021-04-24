Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

EPA:RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €163.25 and its 200 day moving average is €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

