Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

