Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.26. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 14,174 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

