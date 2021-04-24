Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 55,182 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 157.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.