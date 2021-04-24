Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.