Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

