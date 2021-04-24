Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.93% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter.

MILN opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $43.13.

