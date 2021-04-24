Peter Southby Sells 7,342 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMIS Group alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,078.34. The company has a market cap of £786.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.09. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.