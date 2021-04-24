Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.