Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $478.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,711.66 or 1.00057535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.89 or 0.01114569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.00485326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00371162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00124158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003957 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,559,400 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

