Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.02 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.36 or 0.00026697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.