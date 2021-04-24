Pigeoncoin Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $186,668.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

