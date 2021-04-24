Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.